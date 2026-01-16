John Mellencamp's cancer-stricken daughter breaks silence on health battle 

Teddi Mellencamp is all strong after his father, John Mellencamp's concerning comments.
The 44-year-old American television star, who is battling with stage 4 cancer, has admitted her "struggle" with her health.
In a conversation with Two Ts in a Pod podcast, Teddi gave her fans an update on her health after her dad expressed concern about her suffering.
"I’ve been doing a lot of therapy, a lot of rest, a lot of hanging with the family, a lot of trying to get myself together because, apparently, I’m struggling with massive PTSD from everything that happened. And I didn’t really realise it," she said on Thursday.
For those unaware, Teddi has been dealing with the chronic illness since she announced in April last year that, after undergoing several procedures, her cancer had spread to her brain and lungs and progressed to stage 4.
This update came after her father, John, spoke about her being "really sick" during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Wednesday, January 14.
"It’s not f–king fun, she’s got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now," the singer-songwriter lamented.
He also told Rogan about Teddi's nature growing up, saying she leaned on him for everything.