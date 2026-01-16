'Heated Rivalry' star François Arnaud breaks silence after unfollowing spree

François Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter in the hit series Heated Rivalry, has seemingly addressed his social media unfollowing spree in quite a telling way.
The Canadian actor had unfollowed his castmates, including Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, amid online harassment, and as per Just Jared, he also unfollowed series creator Jacob Tierney, reducing his following list from over 1,000 to 213 in the past week.
Following the surprising social media move, Arnaud turned to his Instagram account on Friday, January 16 to share a collage of Williams, showing his middle fingers, along with a mirror selfie of himself in the same pose.
The caption of the post read, "Learning from the very best," as he tagged the 24-year-old, seemingly showing that everything is well between the cast.
Moreover, while his following list has been shortened to 193, The Borgias star has followed back his Heated Rivalry cast.
Fans followed the comment section, showing their support and love for the actor, as one fan penned, "Just know that you're loved, we've got your back."
Another user wrote, "Tell them. we will all support you, no matter what. We'll fight for you and all the HR boys and girls."
"THAT'S MY KING," a third comment read.
It was reported that Arnaud is receiving online threats after he was spotted with Storrie at JFK airport, following their press week in New York, sparking dating rumours, which did not sit well with some "fans".
Notably, the surprising success of Heated Rivalry has brought all the attention on the show and the actors, including their sexuality and personal life.
A second season of Heated Rivalry has been confirmed, although the details of which have remained under the wraps.