Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

'Heated Rivalry' star François Arnaud breaks silence after unfollowing spree

François Arnaud had unfollowed all of his cast mates on social media following 'death threats' and online harassment

  • By Hania Jamil
Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud breaks silence after unfollowing spree
'Heated Rivalry' star François Arnaud breaks silence after unfollowing spree

François Arnaud, who plays Scott Hunter in the hit series Heated Rivalry, has seemingly addressed his social media unfollowing spree in quite a telling way.

The Canadian actor had unfollowed his castmates, including Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, amid online harassment, and as per Just Jared, he also unfollowed series creator Jacob Tierney, reducing his following list from over 1,000 to 213 in the past week.

Following the surprising social media move, Arnaud turned to his Instagram account on Friday, January 16 to share a collage of Williams, showing his middle fingers, along with a mirror selfie of himself in the same pose.

The caption of the post read, "Learning from the very best," as he tagged the 24-year-old, seemingly showing that everything is well between the cast.


Moreover, while his following list has been shortened to 193, The Borgias star has followed back his Heated Rivalry cast.

Fans followed the comment section, showing their support and love for the actor, as one fan penned, "Just know that you're loved, we've got your back."

Another user wrote, "Tell them. we will all support you, no matter what. We'll fight for you and all the HR boys and girls."

"THAT'S MY KING," a third comment read.

It was reported that Arnaud is receiving online threats after he was spotted with Storrie at JFK airport, following their press week in New York, sparking dating rumours, which did not sit well with some "fans".

Notably, the surprising success of Heated Rivalry has brought all the attention on the show and the actors, including their sexuality and personal life.

A second season of Heated Rivalry has been confirmed, although the details of which have remained under the wraps.

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reflect on 30-years of closeness as 'The Rip' releases
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reflect on 30-years of closeness as 'The Rip' releases
Diddy's calculated fundraising move labelled ‘humiliating’
Diddy's calculated fundraising move labelled ‘humiliating’
Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles break internet with new music announcements
Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles break internet with new music announcements
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
Teddi Mellencamp's cancer fight isn't over, confirms John in sorrowful update
Teddi Mellencamp's cancer fight isn't over, confirms John in sorrowful update
Dananeer's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter revealed
Dananeer's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter revealed
A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years
A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years
A$AP Rocky's mom played cupid in son’s romance with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky's mom played cupid in son’s romance with Rihanna
Desmond Scott caught with mystery woman days after Kristy files for divorce
Desmond Scott caught with mystery woman days after Kristy files for divorce
Michael Jackson accusers challenge 2020 settlement
Michael Jackson accusers challenge 2020 settlement
Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet reunion goes unnoticed in ‘Marty Supreme’
Robert Pattinson and Timothée Chalamet reunion goes unnoticed in ‘Marty Supreme’
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner celebrate Chicago’s 8th birthday with loving posts
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner celebrate Chicago’s 8th birthday with loving posts

Popular News

Megan Moroney drops erotic new song 'Wish I Don't' ahead of new album release

Megan Moroney drops erotic new song 'Wish I Don't' ahead of new album release
45 minutes ago
King Charles shares celebratory message after Harry's UK arrival confirmed

King Charles shares celebratory message after Harry's UK arrival confirmed
an hour ago
ISS crew returns to Earth following onboard medical emergency

ISS crew returns to Earth following onboard medical emergency
35 minutes ago