Teddi Mellencamp's cancer fight isn't over, confirms John in sorrowful update

John Mellencamp has broken his silence on daughter Teddi Mellencamp's ongoing cancer battle.
In his appearance on the latest episode of Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 74-year-old musician that his daughter is suffering from stage 4 of her cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2022.
"It’s not f–king fun," John told Joe, adding, "She’s got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now."
The Hurts so Good singer also reflected on how Teddi used to be when she was growing up.
"That kid used to call me up and I’d go, ‘Teddi, you can have a thought without asking me if it’s … you know, figure it out yourself,'" John laughed as he recalled.
"You don’t have to ask me everything, you know?" he added.
Making an emotional confession about his daughters, he noted, "Girls, at about 12 you lose them and then about 21 they come back, I kinda lost mine."
The Jack & Diane crooner is a doting father of five children, daughters Michelle, Teddi and Justice, as well as younger sons Hud and Speck.
In April of 2025, Teddi updated her fans that after undergoing several procedures her cancer had spread to her brain and lungs and progressed to stage 4.
However, in October of 2025, the podcast host surprised fans with a major positive update on her cancer as she declared herself free from the fatal disease.
"I had my immunotherapy yesterday and I did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer," Teddi revealed in her podcast Two T’s in a Pod.
She continued, "When they told me, I was in such shock, I was like, numb."
"I’m still going to be having days when I’m feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I’m still fighting because you have to be," she added.