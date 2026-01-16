Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?

While Tyler Perry’s acclaimed movie received immense praise from fans, it was not a completely happy project for one of the cast members.
17 years after the release of Why Did I Get Married?, Jill Scott – who portrayed Sheila in the film –opened up about her emotions on a particular scene in the movie.
During an interview with Angie Martinez to promote her long-awaited sixth studio album, To Whom This May Concern, Scott spoke out on her hit 2007 film, revealing that while the project provided a positive experience in general, she “hated” one famous scene, which led to her having low self-esteem.
The 53-year-old singer – who played a plus-sized woman mistreated by her husband Mike in the film – said that during filming, she had to endure some of that harsh treatment herself.
Speaking to the interviewer, Jill Scott revealed that people in the cast talked negatively about her character, which she did not like.
Specifically flashing back to the airplane scene in which Sheila was traveling with Mike and Trina to the mountains for their annual trip, Scott shared, “I didn’t like how much people would make fun of her. I didn’t, I didn’t like that. I remember the scene on the plane and–the scene on the plane Tyler [Perry] had extras make fun of me when I got on the plane.”
“They were just going back and forth, making jokes about Sheila’s weight. And obviously, you know, I had on a whole fat suit and it was cumbersome. So the walk was genuine and the sitting down was genuine and all the things,” she continued.
The So In Love singer went on to say, “The folks on the flight really went in on fat jokes and it sucked….I felt like it was [a little abusive]. Sorry Tyler, I hated that sh*t…sincerely hated that. They were just going at it”
“I decided that I am not fat, but I have some. And it made me feel better, and that’s how I decided to move through my life. Like, you’re not gonna define me as a ‘thing.’ I’m multicolor, I’m multi-dimensional,” she explained.
Jill Scott’s upcoming album To Whom This May Concern is set to release on February 13, 2026.