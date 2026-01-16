Megan Moroney drops erotic new song 'Wish I Don't' ahead of new album release 

Megan Moroney is already on "Cloud 9" ahead of the release of her new album!
The 28-year-old American singer and songwriter took to her YouTube channel on Friday, January 16, to unveil the music of her new erotic track, Wish I Didn’t.
According to media reports, the soulful rendition was written by the singer in partnership with Emily Weisband, Hillary Lindsey, and Luke Laird.
One of the lyrics sparked buzz among fans as Moroney sang, "Consider this a warning // You’ve got one shot to listen / I think I’m falling for you // Don’t make me wish I don't."
"You’ve been great // But honey, don’t get me wrong // Stone cold killers have guns // But I’ve got songs,' the critically acclaimed musician said.
As her new song garnered fans’ attention on social media, several took to the comments section of her song to express their joy over the new song.
One fan commented, "Can’t stop watching. Giving Mr. & Mrs Smith energy with a pink country twist."
"This is the country version of please, please, please. I'm here for it, my little pink country queen!!" another noted.
While a third enthusiastically wrote, "This is gonna be that summer song I can feel it!!! windows down, scream singing."
Megan Moroney's new musical album, Cloud 9, is scheduled to be released on February 20th, 2026.