  By Salima Bhutto
Honey Singh addresses backlash after offensive Gen-Z remarks: ‘I should speak’

Honey Singh recently addressed the backlash he's been facing after he made offensive remarks about Gen-Z at a Delhi concert.

For the unversed, his remarks at singers Nanku and Karun’s concert created a controversy earlier this week.

In a viral clip, the 42-year-old singer was heard speaking about “having sex in a car” during Delhi’s peak winter.

Now, the PARTY WITH THE BHOOTHNATH hitmaker while issuing his first statement on Instagram on Thursday, January 15, formally apologised.

The rapper began, "Before going to this show, I had lunch with a few gynaecologists and sexologists, who told me that the current generation is battling sexually transmitted diseases because of unsafe sex."

Singh went on to say, "When I went to the show and saw the Gen Z audience, I thought I would give them a message in their language, to not have unprotected sex and to use condoms."

"I felt I should speak in a way they would understand better," said the Desi Kalakaar singer, adding, "The kind of language that is commonly used in OTT content and films these days, which Gen Z watches a lot."

He concluded his post, acknowledging, "A lot of people were hurt by the language I used. I sincerely apologise to everyone who was offended."

According to the Sunny Sunny singer, he never intended to hurt anyone.

“Humans make mistakes. I will try not to repeat it. In the future, I will be more careful about how I say things, who I am speaking to, and how my words can be edited or presented differently from what I intended. I apologise to all of you, said Honey Singh, adding in the end, "This is your Yo Yo Honey Singh, keep loving me."

