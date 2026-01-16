Kartik Aaryan breaks cover after facing backlash over dating rumors

Kartik Aaryan has finally made his first appearance after recent backlash.
On Thursday, January 15, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor joined several Bollywood celebrities and stepped out to fulfil a major responsibility, marking his first appearance since the shocking dating controversy.
In a video shared on Instagram, the Chandu Champion star can be seen along with his family as he arrived late to cast his vote for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.
Keeping it casual, Kartik was seen wearing a black T-shirt and baggy jeans, paired with white sneakers, while on his way out of the polling station.
The 35-year-old actor was recently embroiled in a shocking scandal after Reddit fans alleged that he is dating a teenager.
Kicking off the new year with a dreamy Goa vacation, the Tu Mera Main Teri Main Tera Tu Meri actor posted a carousel of photos from his celebrations, showing him relaxing on a beach spot.
Shortly afterwards, social media users spotted major similarities between his snaps and an image shared by Karina Kabiliute – a girl from Green who is studying in the UK.
Fans noticed the same beach background in both photos, suggesting the two might be on holiday together in Goa. Notably, both pictures were reportedly posted on the same day, sparking more curiosity.
This ignited fans’ fury against Kartik Aaryan, who slammed him for dating a girl much younger than himself.
However, Karina later broke her silence on the matter via her Instagram handle, revealing that she is not dating the Bollywood star.