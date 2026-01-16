Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter flaunts unexpected skill in new video

The Portuguese footballer is raising five children with fiancée Georgina Rodríguez, whom he proposed to in August 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo and fiancée Georgina Rodríguez's daughter Alana Martina has won hearts with her surprising musical talent.

On Thursday, January 15, Rodríguez turned to her Instagram Stories to share a video of the eight-year-old singing My Heart Will Go On, the iconic ballad by Céline Dion for the film Titanic.

The footballer's fiancée often uses her social media platform to share a glimpse of her life with their children.

In the video, Ronaldo's daughter could be seen sitting on a bench in the family gym, her hair tied back, holding a phone to keep up with the hit track's lyrics.

Filmed at home, the sweet clip highlighted Rodríguez's pride in her daughter, as she allowed Alana's beautiful voice to shine.

Picture Credit: Georgina Rodriguez / Instagram
Picture Credit: Georgina Rodriguez / Instagram

Thursday's update is not something new, as Alana has been showing an interest in music for years.

She often used to sing Let It Go from Frozen, which Rodríguez previously shared with followers.

More recently, Alana impressed audiences again by performing Si No Estás by Íñigo Quintero, showing talent across genres and languages.

For the unversed, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are raising five children together; Cristiano Jr, 17, whose mother identity has been kept private, twins Mateo & Eva, 8, were born via surrogacy.

He welcomed daughters Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda, 3, Georgina Rodríguez.

