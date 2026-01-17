Top 5 music albums releasing in 2026: From Kanye West's 'Bully' to Hilary Duff's 'Luck'

With 2026 shaping up to be a blockbuster year for music, fans across genres are eagerly awaiting new projects from some of the biggest and most influential artists in the world.
From long-teased comebacks to rumored reinventions, these albums are already generating massive buzz—even before official release dates are locked in.
Here are the most anticipated albums of 2026 that could define the year in music.
Kanye West’s Bully
Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, also known as Ye, is expected to drop his twelfth studio album, Bully.
He announced the album in September 2024 and released multiple work-in-progress versions, with different track-lists, via X in March 2025.
These versions feature guest appearances from Peso Pluma, Playboi Carti, and Ty Dolla Sign.
Bully is arriving on January 30th, 2026.
Charli XCX’s Wuthering Heights
Charli has been known to veer between pure pop and edgier modes, and her soundtrack for Emerald Fennell’s Emily Brontë movie adaptation is surely veering toward the latter, based on the first teased song, a collaboration with Velvet Underground's John Cale.
Charli XCX’s Wuthering Heights officially releases everywhere on Friday, February 13th, 2026.
Jill Scott’s To Whom This May Concern
Fans have waited patiently for Jilly from Philly to head back to the studio for her first record since 2015’s "Woman."
And wouldn’t you know it, the R&B singer started the year by announcing that her sixth album, "To Whom This May Concern," would arrive just in time for Valentine’s Day.
To Whom This May Concern is scheduled to be released on February 13th.
Hilary Duff’s Luck… or Something
We last heard from this one-time teen queen musically, all the way back in 2015.
On January 7th, she released video footage teasing what might be the second single from the forthcoming release, with provocative lyrics including, "I only want the beginning, I don’t want the end / I want the part where you say goddamn / Back of a dive bar giving you head / Then sneak home late, wake up your roommates.:
Luck .. or Something will be available on streaming apps on February 20th.
Charlie Puth’s Whatever’s Clever
Puthers, rejoice!
Charlie Puth gave a long lead-up for his fourth album, Whatever’s Clever, releasing the excellent lead single, Changes in October 2025 and giving a tease of what to expect.
Whatever’s Clever will release on March 6th, 2026, via Atlantic Records.