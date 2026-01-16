Kathleen Kennedy officially steps down as Lucasfilm President after 14 years 

Kathleen Kennedy has officially confirmed stepping down from the President role after 14 years.
During her conversation with Deadline, the 72-year-old American film producer revealed how she has planned her high-profile exit from the popular film and television production company.
Kennedy explained that she initially approached Bob Iger and Alan Bergman two years ago to discuss stepping down and how the transition would be handled.
"He’s very talented and immersed in Star Wars. He and Pablo Hidalgo are like the walking encyclopedias inside the company," the Amblin Entertainment co-founder added.
She continued, "That is not happening here. I told everybody I would stick around a bit longer than I had intended, but I am so ready to go off and have the chance to make lots of movies."
It is important to note that Kathleen Kennedy has been serving as president since 2012, as she has been responsible for just as many hits as misses.
Despite lifting the curtains from the Star Wars' upcoming projects, the businesswoman kept her lips tight on a new film, which is set to be released under the direction of a Pakistani filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.