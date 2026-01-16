Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Kathleen Kennedy officially steps down as Lucasfilm President after 14 years

The American film producer shares how she plans her retirement in new interview

  • By Fatima Hassan
Kathleen Kennedy officially steps down as Lucasfilm President after 14 years
Kathleen Kennedy officially steps down as Lucasfilm President after 14 years 

Kathleen Kennedy has officially confirmed stepping down from the President role after 14 years.

During her conversation with Deadline, the 72-year-old American film producer revealed how she has planned her high-profile exit from the popular film and television production company. 

Kennedy explained that she initially approached Bob Iger and Alan Bergman two years ago to discuss stepping down and how the transition would be handled. 

"He’s very talented and immersed in Star Wars. He and Pablo Hidalgo are like the walking encyclopedias inside the company," the Amblin Entertainment co-founder added.

She continued, "That is not happening here. I told everybody I would stick around a bit longer than I had intended, but I am so ready to go off and have the chance to make lots of movies."

It is important to note that Kathleen Kennedy has been serving as president since 2012, as she has been responsible for just as many hits as misses.

Despite lifting the curtains from the Star Wars' upcoming projects, the businesswoman kept her lips tight on a new film, which is set to be released under the direction of a Pakistani filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. 

Amanda Seyfried recalls hilarious on-set moment with Channing Tatum
Amanda Seyfried recalls hilarious on-set moment with Channing Tatum
John Mellencamp's cancer-stricken daughter breaks silence on health battle
John Mellencamp's cancer-stricken daughter breaks silence on health battle
Berlin Film Festival 2026 to kick off with Afghan filmmaker Sadat’s 'No Good Men'
Berlin Film Festival 2026 to kick off with Afghan filmmaker Sadat’s 'No Good Men'
Megan Moroney drops erotic new song 'Wish I Don't' ahead of new album release
Megan Moroney drops erotic new song 'Wish I Don't' ahead of new album release
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reflect on 30-years of closeness as 'The Rip' releases
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon reflect on 30-years of closeness as 'The Rip' releases
'Heated Rivalry' star François Arnaud breaks silence after unfollowing spree
'Heated Rivalry' star François Arnaud breaks silence after unfollowing spree
Diddy's calculated fundraising move labelled ‘humiliating’
Diddy's calculated fundraising move labelled ‘humiliating’
Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles break internet with new music announcements
Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles break internet with new music announcements
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
Why Tyler Perry’s hit movie scene turned into Jill Scott’s ‘hated’ moment?
Teddi Mellencamp's cancer fight isn't over, confirms John in sorrowful update
Teddi Mellencamp's cancer fight isn't over, confirms John in sorrowful update
Dananeer's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter revealed
Dananeer's secret getaway to beating Islamabad's dry winter revealed
A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years
A$AP Rocky releases ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ in grand return to music after 8 years

Popular News

Penny Mordaunt stalker Edward Brandt sentenced to 20 weeks in prison

Penny Mordaunt stalker Edward Brandt sentenced to 20 weeks in prison
3 minutes ago
Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals

Wu Yize dominates Xiao Guodong to reach Masters semi-finals
53 minutes ago
Kathleen Kennedy officially steps down as Lucasfilm President after 14 years

Kathleen Kennedy officially steps down as Lucasfilm President after 14 years
2 hours ago