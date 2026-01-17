Blake Lively brings shock twist to Baldoni case with Epstein victims’ lawyer

In a bombshell new move, Blake Lively has turned to Jeffrey Epstein’s victims’ lawyer for her sexual harassment legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
On Friday, January 16, PEOPLE reported that the Gossip Girl actress has brought a shocking twist to her high-profile lawsuit by hiring attorney Sigrid McCawley – a longtime lawyer representing the victims of late sex offender Epstein.
According to the outlet, attorney McCawley’s primary duty will be “handling communications with the public and the media on key matters related to the case.”
"It is a privilege to get to work with Blake Lively’s world class legal team on a case that at its core is about a woman who was subjected to a hostile work environment and is being attacked for standing up to protect herself and other female co-workers," stated the lawyer.
Meanwhile, attorneys Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, who are already advocating for Blake Lively, expressed, "We are thrilled that Sigrid has joined Blake’s legal team in this important role handling our public-facing communications.”
“We recruited Sigrid based on her many years of work speaking truth to power, including her courageous representation of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, and have no doubt her experience will serve the team well,” they added.
Blake Lively’s explosive step comes just a week before the upcoming hearing in her sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, which she filed back in December 2024.
The trial is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2026, during which the judge will consider the Five Feet Apart director’s request to dismiss part or all of the actress’s claims before the case goes to a jury.