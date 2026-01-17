Bruno Mars to BTS: 5 anticipated tours music lovers must see in 2026

Music fans, rejoice! 2026 is gearing up to be an unforgettable year.
From pop sensations to chart-topping K-pop idols, some of the biggest names in the music industry are set to hit the road, promising a spectacular year for the audiences.
Whether you love singing along to chart-topping tracks or losing yourself in mesmerizing stage performances and dazzling visuals, this year has something for everyone in the store.
From Bruno Mars’s The Romantic Tour to BTS World Tour, here are the five most-anticipated concert tours in 2026 fans can’t wait for.
Bruno Mars – The Romantic Tour:
Iconic singer Bruno Mars recently announced a thrilling comeback after a decade by announcing his fourth studio album, The Romantic.
In addition, the Die with a Smile hitmaker also sparked a frenzy by unveiling that he’s set to hit the road again in April 2026.
The tour will kick off on April 10, 2026, in Las Vegas and will span nearly 40 dates across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom before wrapping up in October.
Fans can expect electrifying live performances that blend Bruno Mars’s signature pop, R&B, funk, and soul, featuring hits from his catalog alongside new music from the upcoming album, The Romantic.
Special guests for the tour include Anderson .Paak as DJ Pee .Wee, Leon Thomas, Raye, and Victoria Monet, promising unforgettable nights for music lovers around the world.
Ariana Grande – The Eternal Sunshine Tour:
Ariana Grande’s The Eternal Sunshine Tour is one of the most talked about concert events of 2026, marking the songstress’s return to live performance after more than six years since her last major tour, 2019’s Sweetener World Tour.
The upcoming musical journey – in support of her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine – will begin on June 6 in Oakland, California, U.S., continue with three shows in Canada and conclude on September 1, 2026, in England.
Notably, the tour is extra special because fans will get to hear Grande’s biggest hits and new songs in what could be “last hurrah” as she turns to other creative work.
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving Live:
The Art of Loving Live is the upcoming second concert tour by Olivia Dean in support of her second studio album, The Art of Loving.
Dean announced the tour last year in a thrilling Instagram post, revealing that her vibrant concerts will begin on April 22 in Glasgow, Scotland, and will span across three continents, including Europe, North America, and Oceania.
The Art of Loving Live brings Olivia Dean's melodious album to the stage, combining powerful vocals, a full band, and a mix of neo-soul, R&B, and pop.
Charlie Puth - The Whatever’s Clever! World Tour:
On Monday, January 12, 2026, Charlie Puth ignited a wild frenzy among fans by announcing his seventh headlining tour, The Whatever’s Clever! World Tour.
The tour - which is to promote his fourth studio album, Whatever's Clever! - is set to begin on April 22 in San Diego and spans nearly 50 shows across North America and Europe, with stops in major cities like Madison Square Garden in New York, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, London’s Eventim Apollo, Edinburgh’s Usher Hall, and more, before wrapping up with international dates later in the summer.
During his melodious trip, Charlie Puth will captivate the crowds with exciting performances on his hit tracks, such as Attention, See You Again and We Don’t Talk Anymore, along with new songs from his Whatever’s Clever! album.
With Daniel Seavey, Lawrence, and Ally Salort joining the Light Switch singer on stage at select shows, the tour is set to showcase energetic live performances and highlight Puth’s musical talent as he introduces this new chapter of his music to audiences worldwide.
BTS – BTS World Tour:
The famous South Korean boy band BTS, aka the Bangtan Boys, is set to hit the road again after nearly four years with BTS World Tour, marking the group's first live concerts after all seven members completed their mandatory military service.
All set to kick off on April 9, 2026 in Goyang, South Korea, the anticipated concerts will take BTS stars - RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - to cities across Asia, North America, Europe, South America and Australia, with roughly 79 shows in 34 regions through March 2027.
The eagerly awaited return to the stage comes after BTS announced that a new album is coming out in March 2026, and is expected to be one of their biggest tours ever, with large stadium shows and impressive production that highlight the band's global influence and help them reconnect with K-pop fans across the globe.