  • By Bushra Saleem
Kianna Underwood, former Nickelodeon star, tragically passes away at 33

Nickelodeon star Kianna Underwood has passes away at 33 after a tragic accident.

According to Page Six, the All That star died after being struck in a hit-and-run accident in the New York.

The Deputy Commissioner of Public Information confirmed to the outlet that police responded to a 911 call in the Brownsville neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY, at approximately 6:49 am local time.

“A preliminary investigation determined a gray vehicle was traveling west bound and struck an unidentified female,” their statement read, confirming that she had “sustained severe trauma to the head and body.”

After emergency medical services arrived, “she was pronounced deceased on scene.”

The Deputy Commissioner also confirmed that the operator of the vehicle “did not remain on scene.”

The New Yorker began acting at the age of 7. She got her big break in 2005 when she joined the cast of Nickelodeon’s All That in its 10th season.

She also spent a year on the first national tour of Hairspray as Little Inez and voiced Fuchsia in the Nick Jr. show Little Bill.

Following her short stint on TV, Underwood returned to New York City, where she was living a private life.

However, in 2023, a video surfaced on social media where she appeared to be struggling.

