Royal Family offers a peek into Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward joint appearances

King Charles' office has released a delightful video of Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward.
On Friday, January 16, the official Instagram account of the Royal Family shared a reel offering special glimpses into The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's first joint royal engagement of 2026.
The Instagram video featured the highlights from Edward and Sophie's two major appearances this week, including a visit to Sheffield and Skills street.
"This week, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh visited Sheffield! As the @ISUFigureSkating European Championships take place at Sheffield Arena," read the caption alongside the video.
"Their Royal Highnesses met GB Elite athletes, before watching the skaters in action!," it added.
The description further read, "The Duke and Duchess also visited Skills Street, an organisation working to inspire and inform young people into careers and skills development."