Marissa Springer revealed as Desmond Scott’s mystery woman amid Kristy divorce

Entertainment
  • By Sidra Khan
Entertainment

Desmond Scott recently sparked buzz after being caught kissing a mystery woman amid his divorce from Kristy Scott

  • By Sidra Khan
Desmond Scott’s mystery woman’s identity has finally caught the spotlight!

Just over a week after his wife, Kristy Scott, filed for divorce citing infidelity, the 32-year-old chef and influencer sparked dating buzz, when a viral video showed him passionately kissing a mystery woman.

In the latest update, the identity of Desmond Scott’s mystery woman has been unveiled, with TMZ revealing that she’s also a influencer, named Marissa Springer.

As per the outlet, Marissa Springer is a 24-year-old local Houston model who is also currently in school working toward her master’s degree in business.

For those unfamiliar, Desmond made headlines earlier this week after being caught hanging out and getting cozy with an unidentified woman amid his divorce from Kristy, his wife of 12 years.

As seen in a clip, the social media star, during an outing at Houston bar Sante, appeared very comfortable with the woman sitting on his lap as they were filmed in a “full make-out mode like a pair of teenagers, who is now identified as Marissa Springer.

The insiders told TMZ that Desmond and Marissa first met earlier that night at the bar through a mutual friend, and the model had no clue about the chef’s fame.

It was also shared that there was “an instant spark” between the two after they grabbed a couple of drinks.

Kristy Scott filed for divorce from Desmond Scott on December 30, 2025, after being married to him for over a decade. As per the court records, Kristy cited alleged infidelity as the reason for the pair's split

The estranged couple shares two sons, Vance, 7 and Westin, 6, who often appeared in their family content on social media.

