  By Sidra Khan
Paris Hilton celebrates son Phoenix’s 3rd birthday with adorable video montage

The Hilton Hotel heiress rings in her baby boy Phoenix’s special day with a heartfelt post

  By Sidra Khan
Paris Hilton is marking her baby boy’s special day in the sweetest way.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, January 16, the Hilton Hotel heiress posted a loving tribute and an adorable video montage to celebrate her son Phoenix’s 3rd birthday.

In the caption, the 44-year-old American media personality and businesswoman penned, “Happy 3rd Birthday to my angel boy Phoenix, your smile and infectious laugh light up every room and my entire heart.”

“You radiate so much joy, love, and happiness, it’s impossible not to feel it when you’re near. Watching you grow into the most caring, gentle big brother to your baby sister Londy melts me every single day. You are my sunshine, my magic, and one of my greatest blessings. I love you more than words can ever say #SlivingMom,” she added.

In the video, Paris Hilton compiled a series of adorable clips showing her baby boy’s cute glimpses through the years.

Meanwhile, One Direction’s hit track Night Changes added the perfect touch to describe Hilton’s feelings on how fast her little one has been growing.

Fans’ reactions:

On Paris Hilton’s heartwarming post, several fans dropped their delightful comments, ringing in Phoenix’s birthday.

“How is he already 3?! Happy birthday baby P! Sweetest angel boy ever,’ wished one.

Another wrote, “Such a cutie. happy birthday x.”

“Happy Birthday to the cutest teeny angel May all his dreams come true!!!!” sweetly added a third.

Paris Hilton children:

Paris Hilton shares two children with husband Carter Reum – son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, born in January 2023, and daughter London Marilyn Hilton Reum, born in November 2023.

