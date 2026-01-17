Chelsea Handler makes shocking ‘love drugs’ confession ahead of tour 

Chelsea Handler has made shocking confession about her love for drugs in her recent appearance.
According to Fox News, beside her love for drugs Handler in an appearance at the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast revealed that she will never date a man who does not like to party.
She said, “I love all drugs. I love drugs. I love LSD. I love MDMA. I mean, I don't love cocaine and heroin, but those drugs are gross. I mean, I've, I've definitely done them, but I don't do them on the regular, but I'm not … I love drugs. I think they're a great mind expander, and they're not for everybody, but they're for me."
She explained that now "is the best time for drugs" because every drug is available in a micro dose. With the smaller doses, "there's nothing to be scared of because you're not gonna get that f***ed up anyway."
Handler then went on to explain that she and her friends often gather at parties and measure out the different drugs. When asked if she could be friends or date someone who is sober, Handler says she tries not to.
Most recently, the comedian was in a relationship with fellow comedian Jo Koy, whom she dated for around one year from 2021 to 2022. She gushed over her Koy while on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" in October 2021, saying, "If I fell in love at the age of 46, I have hope for every person in this world."
After nearly one year of dating, Handler announced on Instagram that they had gone their separate ways, writing that they had decided "to take a break from our relationship right now" and adding that Koy "blew my heart open with love" and credited him with changing her life experience "forever."