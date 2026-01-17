Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s love earns Caitlyn’s stamp of approval

Kylie Jenner has one more supporter to back her romance with Timothée Chalamet.
In a heartfelt new update, TMZ reported that the 76-year-old retired Olympian – formerly known as Bruce Jenner – has finally voiced her take on daughter Kylie’s relationship with the Dune star by giving them her stamp of approval.
Speaking to the outlet, Caitlyn, who now identifies herself as a woman, recalled her meeting with Chalamet, calling him a “great kid” and a “phenomenal actor.”
The Olympian-turned-reality-star stated, “He’s a good kid and he’s very good to Kylie, even more important.”
“I just want my daughter to be happy and she is and I like that,” she added.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been in a romantic relationship since 2023. The lovebirds made their red carpet debut together in May 2025, marking a significant step in their romance.
For quite some time, it was speculated that the duo’s relationship had hit a rough patch. However, the Marty Supreme star recently dismissed the rumors by publicly confessing his love for the Kylie Cosmetics founder at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes.
"Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you,” he confessed in a loving shout-out to Kylie Jenner at the Critics Choice Awards.
Timothée Chalamet’s recent onscreen appearance was in the sports comedy-drama film, Marty Supreme, released on December 25, 2025.