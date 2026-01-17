Dakota Johnson, Role Model spark dating rumours after another intimate outing 

Dakota Johnson and Role Model are reportedly not getting over each other!
The Madame Web actress and the popular musician sparked romance rumours once again after they were spotted together in Los Angeles on January 14, 2026.
As reported by celebrity gossip Instagram account named Deuxmoi, Johnson and the model were pictured entering the restaurant Marvin together.
On December 29, they were first photographed at a dinner with friends, also in L.A.
As the photos of the two made rounds on social media, several fans began speculating whether the two are dating each other.
One fan commented, "They are cute!"
"Glad she dumped Chris Martin," another wrote sarcastically.
A third cheekily noted, "I am most shocked to learn he is 28."
Before seeing each other, Dakota Johnson was romantically linked with Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, with whom she parted ways in June 2025 after years of dating.
The high-profile breakup was initially confirmed by The U.S. Sun, as the insider noted at the time, "They really tried to work through their issues, but the age gap was often a problem. She had also expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life."
Meanwhile, Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Harrington Pillsbury, was dating YouTube star Emma Chamberlain from 2020 to 2023.