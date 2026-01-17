Kylie Jenner sparks tension between Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow

Entertainment
  By Riba Shaikh
Kylie Jenner has seemingly drove a wedge between beau Timothée Chalamet and his Marty Supreme costar Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Avengers star's absence from consecutive award shows has sparked a frenzy among fans, with an inside source linking it with Timothée's girlfriend of three years.

Rob Shutter in his latest Substack blog, Naughty But Nice claimed that Gwyneth did not want to share the limelight with a socialite as big as Kylie so she completely stepped back from recent events.

The drama got intense when the Dune actor was left with no choice but to pick either Kylie or his Marty Supreme lead to grace the star-studded award shows.

"It was clear where his loyalties were" the source told Rob.

"Gwyneth was not happy about it, and the tension was obvious," they added.

While well-placed Hollywood sources claimed that Gwyneth has a history of wanting to be the centre of such events.

"She’s fine being a star — but only if she’s the star everyone is looking at," the tipster noted.

"Kylie coming in and stealing attention? That’s a problem for her," they added.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been dating since April of 2023.

