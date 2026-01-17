Selena Gomez shows off natural beauty as Hailey shares PDA with Justin Bieber 

Selena Gomez is seemingly showing her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, what he missed as she shares new photos.
The Rare Beauty mogul took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 17, to release the never-before-seen bare-faced look after her longtime rival and her ex’s life partner had dropped rare PDA.
Gomez looked fresh in a makeup-free selfie shared in which she wears a white tank top and has her hair slicked back into a bun.
She smiles while lounging against a blush pink backdrop.
This update appeared to be a revenge post by the Calm Down hitmaker, who tied the knot with Benny Blanco in September, as she posted shortly after Hailey Bieber shared the throwback photo with her husband, Justin Bieber.
The Rhode Skin founder uploaded a carousel of images as she gave her fans a rare glimpse into her 2016.
In her latest photo dump, the mom of one also shared a PDA filled snap with the Canadian singer, which was clicked nearly a decade ago.
As of now, the Who Says crooner, who parted ways with Justin in March 2018, has not commented on Hailey’s new post.
For those unaware, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber began their romantic relationship in late 2014 and early 2015 while dating Selena Gomez.