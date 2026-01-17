Akshay Kumar marks 25 years with Twinkle Khanna in signature comedic style

Trending
  By Hania Jamil
The 'Housefull' actor and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, tied the knot in 2001 and share two children

Akshay Kumar has wished his wife, Twinkle Khanna, on their 25th wedding anniversary with a hilarious video, showcasing their fun and loving bond.

To mark the special occasion, the Hera Pheri actor turned to his Instagram on Saturday, January 17, to share a sweet and funny video of his wife, where she can be seen dramatically walking barefoot.

Alongside the video, Akshay also penned a sweet note for Twinkle and advice he received from his mother-in-law, Dimple Kapadia, on their wedding day.

"When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said 'Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that.' 25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai…her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead," he wrote.


Akshay added, "From day one to year twenty five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times!"

"Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love," the actor concluded the romantic note.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna first met while working together in the late 1990s. 

They tied the knot on January 17, 2001, in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends only, following which Twinkle stepped away from acting.

The couple share two children together: son Aarav, born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, born in 2012.

