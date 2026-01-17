Rohit Shetty, John Abraham team up for gritty biopic, title revealed

Rohit Shetty’s upcoming biopic with John Abraham name has been revealed.
According to Bollywood Hungama, Shetty is making a gritty action entertainer based on the life of decorated police officer Rakesh Maria. The shoot of the film is about to get over, and Rohit has kept the title under wraps.
An insider told outlet, “Rohit Shetty’s next is titled Maria IPS. Rohit, lead actor John Abraham and others in the core team felt that this was an apt title considering that it’s based on the life of a police officer named Rakesh Maria. At the same time, the title has a commercial vibe and would send the right message to the viewers.”
The source continued, “The makers did look for other options, but, in all probability, Maria IPS is what the film will be called. A final call will be taken in a month, after which the makers will announce the approved title and hopefully, also its release date.”
As per reports, in July and August 2025, they shot in Ellora Studios near Mumbai, where a set of a police station has been built. During this two-week schedule, John Abraham and Rohit Shetty filmed dramatic police station scenes and high-intensity interrogation sequences.
Meanwhile, after completing the shoot of Maria IPS, Rohit Shetty would start shooting for the much-awaited comic caper, Golmaal 5, in February.