Sajal Aly marks 32nd birthday, celebrities extend wishes on Instagram

Sajal Ali has all fan attention!
Pakistani television and film star Sajal Aly is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, marking another milestone in a brilliant career.
She is briefly known as one of Pakistan’s most successful actresses, Sajal has won hearts with her ability to bring depth and emotion to each role she plays.
Sajal marked the special day by sharing a series of heartfelt Instagram stories from industry friends and fans, who are extending their wishes for their favourite actress.
The Pakistani singer Shehad Roy shared an Instagram Story to wish her birthday, writing, “Happy birthday madam @SajalAly,” jokingly asking, “Kitnay saal ki hogayeen app…for research purposes only.”
While resharing the story, the 32-year-old captioned, "Thank You."
A famous makeup artist said, “Happy birthday @Sajalaly may you have many more loads of love and dua for my chammi.”
In another story, Babar stated, "Birthday girl may Allah full fill your life with so much love and happiness Ameen."
Sajal reshared with a caption, "Babarrrrr, Love youuu."
O Rangreza starlet rose to prominence with memorable performances in hit serials, including Alif, Gul-e-Rana, the What’s Love Got To Do With actress gained widespread attention and achieved several awards throughout her career.
Sajal’s die-hard fans have flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, praising her talent, outshining personality and her inspiring journey.