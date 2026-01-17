Farida Jalal weighs in on 8-hour shift debate, shares early career hardships

Another veteran actress has spoken up about actors' demand for an eight-hour shift in Bollywood.
Farida Jalal has shared how actors coped with tough conditions prior to when stars were allowed to have a relaxed time in vanity vans and comfort clauses.
Talking with Zoom, Jalal reflected on her decades-long journey in the industry, having witnessed multiple generations of actors and evolving work cultures.
Amid today's demand for work-life balance, the Majboor actress recalled a time when shooting schedules were demanding and facilities were minimal, especially during outdoor shoots.
"We would work for wild hours and how. Back then, it wasn't a big deal. Oh my God, those outdoors (shoots) without a vanity van. Just imagine. Being a female out of all and that too my kind of female (laughs). I used to be glued to my mother, and we faced all hardships together," she noted.
Jalal said things are much easier for actors now, adding that people should really think thoroughly before joining this profession.
Farida Jalal is currently gearing up for the release of O' Romeo, which stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.
Other cast members includes Nana Patekar, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Vikrant Massey and Avinash Tiwary. The film is set to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.