Mawra & Urwa Hocane ring in brother Ins -E Yazdan’s 34th with loving tributes

  By Sidra Khan
To celebrate their brother’s special day, Mawra and Urwa Hocane have penned heartfelt wishes.

Taking to their official Instagram handles on Friday, January 16, the renowned Pakistani actress sisters posted loving tributes to mark their only brother, Ins-E Yazdan’s, 34th birthday.

With a sweet birthday song playing in the background, Urwa posted a photo from Mawra’s wedding festivities on her social media story, featuring her, Ins-E Yazdan and Farhan Saeed.

“Happiest birthday pyaray innu bhai! May you have many more with health, happiness and everything that you wish for! Love you to the moon and back for ever & ever! @inseyazdan,” she wished.

P.C. Instagram/urwatistic
P.C. Instagram/urwatistic

Mawra Hocane also dropped a carousel of heartwarming photos from her wedding, offering glimpses of her loving bond with her brother.

“Tu mera chand hai… (You are my moon) @inseyazdan,” the Jafaa actress sweetly began.

She continued, “No pictures no words are ever enough… happy happy birthday my little twin… my angel boy… my sweetest heart… I’m so proud of you… I don’t know if I say it to you enough but I am… the world has so much to learn from you InshaAllah. I love you so so much… and I hope I see you more often than I do…”

On the work front, Urwa Hocane is set to star opposite actor Ahsan Khan in an upcoming untitled TV drama.

Meanwhile, Mawra Hocane’s recent onscreen appearance was in hit Pakistani drama serial Jama Taqseem.

