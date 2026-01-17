Mrunal Thakur drops cryptic message amid wedding reports with Dhanush  

Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
  By Fatima Hassan
Mrunal Thakur has shared first post amid the escalating wedding rumours with Rajnikanth's former son-in-law, Dhanush. 

The Son of Sardaar 2 actress, who tightened her lips over the ongoing rumours of her possible marriage with Tere Ishk Mein star since 2024, took to her Instagram account to share a video clip of herself enjoying mesmerizing scenes of the beach alongside a cryptic message. 

On Saturday, January 17th, Thakur penned the heartfelt caption that read, "Grounded, glowing and unshaken!" 

In the viral footage, the 33-year-old Indian actress is seen standing on a boat, letting the sea breeze and golden sunlight wash over her.

With her hair open and a wide smile, she appeared completely at ease, radiating calm and poise.

Notably, the statement reportedly could hint at a quiet nod to staying centred amid speculation and public attention.

The rumours regarding Mrunal and Dhanush intensified just a day ago, when several online reports claimed that the pair were planning to tie the knot on Valentine's Day, February 14th 2026.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, an insider revealed that Mrunal “is not getting married next month.”

"This is a rumour which has caught wind. She has a release scheduled for February. Why would she get married in such proximity to her film release? And then in March, she has another film's release in Telugu," the tipster told the outlet.

It is significant to mention that Mrunal and Dhanush have reportedly been dating for some time, but neither has officially confirmed their relationship.   

