Kriti Sanon praises Rani Mukerji’s fearless comeback in 'Mardaani 3'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Kriti Sanon praised the legendary bollywood actress Rani Mukerji after watching the trailer of her upcoming film Mardaani 3.

On Saturday, January 17, the Mimi actress shared the Mardaani 3’s trailer, admiring Rani’s strong screen presence, inspiring performances throughout her phenomenal careers of 30 years, celebrating Rani’s fearless and impactful portrayal.

The Dilwale starlet said, “And she is BACK!! What a fab trailer!!! 30 years and counting with such strong & inspiring performances and stories that truly matter!”

“Rani ma’am I’ve always been a fan and cannot wait to watch this Mardaani kick some ass yet again!” she added.

The trailer for Mardaani 3 sees Rani returning as the brave police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, a character that backs women empowerment in Bollywood.

Kriti’s excitement was noticeable as she mentioned she “cannot wait to watch this Mardaani kick some ass yet again,” capturing the anticipation among fans that can’t wait for Rani's next thrilling performance.

The highly-anticipated film Mardaani 3 is set for a theatrical release in cinemas on Jan 30th worldwide.

