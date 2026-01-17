Kriti Sanon gushes over sister Nupur’s heartfelt wedding song

Kriti Sanon couldn't hold back her "happy tears" while listening to her younger sister Nupur Sanon's heartfelt wedding song.
Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, January 17, Indian actress shared the track Bepanah Pyar Hai sung by Nupur herself and expressed her emotion with a touching note.
The Heropanti starlet wrote, "Happy Tears.. Nups.. this song in your voice with those beautiful lyrics you've added is pure LOVE. This video has my heart!"
Sharing the track on her official Instagram handle on Friday, Nupur revealed, “Wrote & Sang this song and lived with it for the last few months... the most special one to me... a surprise for the love of my life, @stebinben.”
Nupur and Stebin tied the knot on January 10 in Udaipur as per both Hindu and Christian rituals.
Famous Bollywood actors like Mouni Roy and Disha Patani, along with other celebrities from the entertainment industry were in attendance.
As per multiple reports, Nupur and Stebin first connected through work in the music industry.
During a recent interview, Nupur shared that her sister played a key role in getting their mother's approval for her marriage to Stebin.
Not only this, Kriti reportedly took a month-long break from all film shoots to help with planning and arranging all the details for her sister’s grand wedding.