Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja reacts to actor's affair buzz 

Sunita Ahuja has broken her silence on her husband, Govinda’s, alleged romance speculations.
On Saturday, January 17, the popular Indian actor’s life partner publicly spoke about Govinda and rumours of his affair.
During her conversation with Miss Malini, speaking about the year 2025, Sunita Ahuja shared, "2025 was a very disastrous year for me because there was a lot of disturbance in our family life. I was also hearing many things about Govinda."
"I was not happy about the things I was hearing about him, because I always say that everything has an age to be done. And at 63, hearing all this is not good, especially when the children are grown up. But it was very bad," Sunita added.
Talking about the effect of Govinda’s affair rumours on their family, which includes their daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, Sunita noted, "See, my kids have grown up. I always said this to him that they would be disturbed by his extramarital affairs."
For those unaware, Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have been in the headlines regarding trouble in paradise for a year now.
The couple, who exchanged marital vows in 1987, initially sparked divorce rumours after a report claimed that the actor cheated on his wife with a young actress.
Over the past year, Sunita began her career as a vlogger, addressed these rumours and revealed that she and her husband live in separate houses, but maintained that she and Govinda are inseparable.