Hania Amir, Asim Azhar leave social media buzzing with possible reunion hints

Fans are buzzing once again as Hania Amir and Asim Azhar's recent social media posts spark fresh speculation.
The latest excitement comes after both stars shared pictures and reels on their Instagram accounts which fans believe are from the same Qawwali night event.
At the rumoured Qawwali event, Asim wore a white kurta shalwar with a black shawl and Hania Amir looked stunning in a black-and-gold saree.
Adding to the buzz, Asim's mother wore a coordinated outfit similar to Hania's, leading fans to believe that the two were indeed attending the same event.
Over the past few months, Hania and Asim both have dropped subtle hints that suggests they might be getting close again.
Speculation began when the Jo Tu Na Mila hitmaker announced his split from Meerub Ali which further ignited these rumours.
Shortly after Asim and Hania shared reels and pictures on their social media handles, fans flooded the comment section with some offering congratulations while others speculated about a potential wedding or Nikah announcement.
One fan wrote, “I think they will directly drop their Nikah pictures," while another jokingly suggested, “Please don’t marry Asim Azhar.”
The third user quipped, "Why I'm getting Asim bhai (brother) wedding vibe."
Asim and Hania are both currently enjoying growing success, becoming Pakistan's leading artist and also gaining recognition globally.