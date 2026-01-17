Talha Anjum levels up hip-hop scene as he launches 1st rap-based reality show 

Trending
  By Fatima Hassan
Talha Anjum has finally announced the first rap-based reality show, Rap Icon Pakistan, with a surprise guest panel.

The 30-year-old Pakistani rapper and songwriter turned to Instagram handle on Saturday, January 17, to officially announce the upcoming footage.

"@rapiconpakistan coming soon by @pixelent2025. I hope that this show inspires young talent to believe in themselves, realise their potential, and put in the grind their dreams deserve," Anjum stated in his caption.

He continued, "To me, anyone who stays loyal to their passion and never gives up is a true winner. Stay tuned for asli desi hip hop."

The Kaun Talha hitmaker also revealed in the video clip featuring himself that his new show will also include Bohemia and others. 

"It’s gonna be a show of the first of its kind, and it will offer exciting opportunities for the talented people," the Young Stunner’s frontman heard saying in the footage.

As the announcement was made public, several fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement over the joyful news. 

"I spent my time, but no one told me to keep working. So I told myself that you stay with me and hold on," a fan commented.

Another said, "Can’t wait, Mr Most Streamed."

"@Talhahyunus gng you gotta go aswell or else I won't watch that shi," a third noted.

As of now, Talha Anjum has not revealed the additional details regarding the upcoming reality show. 

For those unaware, the Gumaan singer is a prominent Pakistani rapper and songwriter, known for being a member and co-founder of the hip-hop music band Young Stunners along with Talhah Yunus. 

Besides his band, he has released two solo albums, Open Letter and My Terrible Mind, and starred in the 2024 film Kattar Karachi.  

