Bilal Abbas wows with bold decision for Hania Amir in ‘Meri Zindagi Hai Tu’

Hania Amir and Bilal Abbas starrer Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has once again sparked a frenzy among the audiences with its major plot development.
In the latest episode of the hit Pakistani drama, aired on Friday, January 16, fans were thrilled to see Kamyar (played by Bilal Abbas) finally proven innocent when the girl, Khadeeja, wakes from coma and reveals the entire conspiracy against him.
After clearing his name following the viral video incident, Kamyar takes a bold decision for Ayra (potrayed by Hania Amir) deciding not to let her return into his life.
The intense emotions and eye-contact between the two during the scene after Kamyar’s innocence is proved left the viewers deeply emotional.
However, fans still voiced their support and admired Kamyar’s move to stand up for his self-respect.
Fans’ reactions:
Expressing his view on the episode, one of the fans wrote in YouTube’s comments section, “Kamyar did the right thing. Where there’s no trust, you shouldn’t waste your time there.”
A second stated, “I think Kamiyar is doing the right thing that he isn't accepting Ayra . In my opinion self respect is way more important than attraction......”
“So happy they didn’t drag the misunderstanding. I love the pacing of this drama. They always avoid repetitive, boring scenes,” another praised.
A fourth rejoiced, “Finally kamyar's innocence is proved.”
“OMG the eye contact between Ayra and Kamiyar in hospital their eyes speaks louder than words,” added one more.
Hania Aamir and Bilal Abbas starrer Meri Zindagi Hai Tu airs every Friday and Saturday at 8 pm PKT.