  By Sidra Khan
Shah Rukh Khan makes major demand to join 'Don 3' after Ranveer Singh's exit

The King of Bollywood sets bold condition to return to the superhit ‘Don’ franchise after Ranveer Singh walks out of project

  • By Sidra Khan
Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a thrilling comeback to the Don franchise, but only on one condition.

After Ranveer Singh –initially locked in as lead character in the upcoming movie Don 3 – walked out of the project following the thunderous success of his spy action thriller film Dhurandhar, rumors suggested that Hrithik Roshan is being eyed for the main role.

However, as per the latest reports, the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has been reached out to return to the thrilling franchise.

Notably, SRK starred as the main character, Mark “Don” Donald, in the first and second installments of Don, released in 2006 and 2011.

According to News 18, the Veer Zaara star is “willing” to reprise his role in the upcoming third sequel, but only if his condition is fulfilled.

The National Film Award winner is reportedly asking for Indian director and screenwriter Atlee to join the project to step up its scale and excitement among the audience.

“Following the massive success of Jawan which also earned Shah Rukh Khan his first National Award — the actor is reportedly keen to collaborate with the filmmaker once again, trusting his vision to present him in a compelling and impactful avatar,” a source revealed.

It is pertinent to mention that SRK and Atlee have previously worked together on 2023 action thriller film Jawan.

