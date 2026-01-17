Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put wedding plans on hold as new romance test hits

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their dreamy engagement in August last year

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might delay their upcoming marriage as their high-profile relationship hits a new hurdle.

According to the Daily Mail's latest report, an insider recently claimed that the popular mega star, who is reportedly busy preparing for her wedding with the NFL star, is likely to postpone her big day.

"Taylor is trying to put him in a better mood by spending more time with him and not bombarding him with wedding plans," the tipster noted.

The source additionally added, "She would want him to focus on [the wedding] after he makes his career decision because she knows how important that is to him." 

Swift made this decision after Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, faced defeat during the 2025-2026 season.

"They have been together and in love and have enjoyed the success of her tour and career and his Super Bowls and his career. Travis hasn’t been in this position before, where he is staring at his future with complete 20/20 vision," an insider shared.

As of now, neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce's representatives broken their silence over these ongoing speculations.

The couple announced their dreamy engagement in August 2025.  

