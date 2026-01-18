Entertainment
  By Salima Bhutto
Gwyneth Paltrow on filming steamy scenes with Timothée Chalamet: ‘It's weird’

Gwyneth Paltrow recently talked about filming intimate scenes with his Marty Supreme costar, Timothée Chalamet.

The 53-year-old actress, while sharing her experience about on-screen chemistry with the 30-year-old actor, took part in a Q&A held in support of her latest project at the San Vicente Bungalows in Santa Monica, on January 9, in California.

During the discussion, Paltrow opened up, "He was 27 or 28, and I was 50-whatever, and, I mean, it's weird,"

The mother of two told Demi Moore, who took part in a film screening, saying, "And I [thought], 'Oh, if it's weird for me, then it's going to probably really weird for [him],' but actually, it was fine."

The Iron Man actress went on to say, "It wasn't that weird."

The Avengers: Endgame performer further explained, sharing, "It was a lot of sex scenes ... and I was sort of worried about it too, just having not done all that kind of thing in so long."

According to Paltrow, it was very comfortable, and it was fine.

It’s worth mentioning here that Gwyneth Paltrow starred along Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme, released last month on December 25, 2025.

The newly released movie is a sports comedy-drama film is loosely based on American table tennis player Marty Reisman from the 1950s.

