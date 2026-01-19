Britney Spears awakens her inner ‘spiritual animal’ amid family rift

Britney Spears recently opened up about her spiritual journey amid an ongoing rumoured rift with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
The 44-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a lengthy note with a portrait of Madonna from her 2003 collaboration with photographer Steven Klein.
In the post, the Toxic singer wrote, “The beast within … I prefer to call it the spiritual animal awakening.”
She began, “It’s been a long time for me … I know the wild ones more than anyone !!! Yet, we’re honestly all the same under our mask we secretly wear every day !!! Vulnerability, fragility, insanity, real innocence … but also confusion, depression, extreme hurt, anger … stuck in our heads.”
For the Gimme More songstress, people “go through all of these and sometimes the spiritual animal is the only way to cross to the other side”.
“… it’s the most unknown powerful existence there is, yet it’s usually defined as “dangerous” !!! This picture is clearly an understanding “DO NOT PISS HER OFF” …, (sic)” Spears shared, adding, “Name XILA RIVER RED ROSE I admire and look up to Madonna more than anyone … wise, incredibly strong and has remained gentle and genius.”
The mother of two concluded her post, saying, “Again … DO NOT PISS HER OFF !!!”
Her post comes amid her ongoing rumoured rift with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who had released a memoir called "You Thought You Knew".
In his memoir, Federline claimed some disturbing details about his marriage, parenting, with Spears and her struggles with mental health.
Britney Spears has called Kevin Federline's memoir "extremely hurtful and exhausting", and accused him and others of profiting off her story after her own book.