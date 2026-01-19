Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Charli XCX takes bold leap to promote new mockumentary 'The Moment'

Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ mockumentary set to release later this month

  • By Salima Bhutto
Charli XCX takes bold leap to promote new mockumentary ‘The Moment’
Charli XCX takes bold leap to promote new mockumentary ‘The Moment’

Charli XCX took a bold leap to promote a new mockumentary titled The Moment, set to release later this month.

The 33-year-old singer, along with Kylie Jenner, donned a two-piece black swimsuit as the duo promoted the upcoming mockumentary.

The Brat songstress took to Instagram on Sunday, January 18, and captioned the joint post as, "The second people are getting sick of you, that's when you have to go even harder'."

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

In another snap, shared on her Instagram post, the singer, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, could be seen bending over in a cinema, exposing a very bold side of her that showcases the singer's inner wear under her blue jeans.

Charli XCX’s ‘The Moment’ mockumentary set to release later this month


In the snaps, the 360 hitmaker, for her accessories, carried a large tinted black sunglass, while the 28-year-old beauty mogul held a black-and-white clapperboard.

The post comes of the duo promoting The Moment, comes ahead of the release date of the mockumentary.

The Moment, which is set to release in selected cinemas across New York and Los Angeles on January 30, follows the life of Charli XCX in the lead-up to her first headline arena tour.

The upcoming film gives an inside look at the inner workings of the music industry and explores how subculture is mutated by commercial success.

Apart from the singer, movie also stars Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant, Jamie Demetriou, Hailey Benton Gates, Isaac Powell, and Alexander Skarsgård. 

