Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins 

  By Fatima Hassan
'Tomb Raider' is expected to be premiere in late 2026

  By Fatima Hassan
Sophie Turner has developed a chronic illness as she began filming for an upcoming television series, Tom Raider.

The Game of Thrones starlet appeared on The Julia Cunningham Show recently, where she made a shocking revelation about her chronic health issue while filming her upcoming show.  

Notably, the actress, who is set to revive the role of video game adventurer Lara Croft in the live-action adaptation, shared that she did nearly one year of intense physical training. 

The 29-year-old English actress said, "We've been doing eight hours a day, five days a week since February of last year, of training." 

Sophie revealed that this training led her to discover a chronic health issue, saying, "I learned I have a perpetual back problem."  

However, the Joan actress remarked, "I also realized that it's much easier to kind of build muscle if you've never worked out before in your life, which I never had." 

This interview, followed by the first look at Sophie Turner as video game and cinema icon Lara Croft, was revealed. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the X-Men star is decked out as the globe-trotting archaeologist and adventurer in the debut photo from Prime Video's reboot of the Tomb Raider franchise.  

The upcoming Tom Raider series is rumoured to premiere on Prime Video in late 2026. 

