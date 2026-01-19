Keith Urban's rumoured beau reacts to moving in with Nicole Kidman's ex

Keith Urban's rumoured girlfriend, Karley Scott Collins, has finally reacted to reports of their moving-in situation after the country singer's divorce from Nicole Kidman.
Collins, who herself is a rising country singer, took to Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 18, and addressed the ongoing rumours, labelling them as “ridiculous”.
The 26-year-old singer reposted a screenshot of an article with the headline, “Keith Urban moved in with Karley Scott Collins? Fresh speculation amid divorce", and wrote “yall, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue. (sic)”
Her post comes a day after there were rumours that the 56-year-old legendary country singer has moved in with Collins just weeks after Urban’s divorce from Kidman.
It’s worth mentioning here that the former couple, who shares two daughters, Sunday and Faith, finalised their divorce this January after 19 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
During their divorce settlement, they agreed to waive spousal/child support, with Kidman as the primary parent to their children, while Urban gets every other weekend.
According to court documents, each person is also responsible for their own legal fees and expenses.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban met in January 2005 and hit it off instantly.
They started dating a few months later, and eventually getting married in 2006.