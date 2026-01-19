'The Lion King' legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76

Awards winning film director, Roger Allers, breathed his last at the age of 76.
The Lion King director's death was confirmed by his representative on Sunday, January 18, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
In his official statement the Disney Animation spokesperson told the outlet that the Tony-nominated director was suddenly found dead on Saturday, January 17, 2026.
The filmmaker has been behind classics like The Lion King, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty and the Beast.
After his death confirmation garnered the attention of his fans, several fans rushed to their comments section to pay the tributes, including Disney CEO Bob Iger.
Bob lamented, "Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come."
"He understood the power of great storytelling — how unforgettable characters, emotion and music can come together to create something timeless. His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney. Our hearts are with his family, friends and collaborators," he shared.
Roger Allers was born on June 29, 1949, in Rye, New York City.
He later found a passion for animation at a young age and went on to receive a fine arts degree from Arizona State University.
His family members will announce his funeral’s details later.