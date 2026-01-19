Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

'The Lion King' legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76

Roger Allers's deathw was confirmed by Disney spokesperson over the weekend

  • By Fatima Hassan
The Lion King legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76
'The Lion King' legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76

Awards winning film director, Roger Allers, breathed his last at the age of 76. 

The Lion King director's death was confirmed by his representative on Sunday, January 18, as per The Hollywood Reporter. 

In his official statement the Disney Animation spokesperson told the outlet that the Tony-nominated director was suddenly found dead on Saturday, January 17, 2026. 

The filmmaker has been behind classics like The Lion King, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and Beauty and the Beast. 

After his death confirmation garnered the attention of his fans, several fans rushed to their comments section to pay the tributes, including Disney CEO Bob Iger.  

Bob lamented, "Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come." 

"He understood the power of great storytelling — how unforgettable characters, emotion and music can come together to create something timeless. His work helped define an era of animation that continues to inspire audiences around the world, and we are deeply grateful for everything he gave to Disney. Our hearts are with his family, friends and collaborators," he shared.

Roger Allers was born on June 29, 1949, in Rye, New York City.  

He later found a passion for animation at a young age and went on to receive a fine arts degree from Arizona State University. 

His family members will announce his funeral’s details later. 

Keith Urban's rumoured beau reacts to moving in with Nicole Kidman's ex
Keith Urban's rumoured beau reacts to moving in with Nicole Kidman's ex
Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Affleck's fiery controversy
Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Affleck's fiery controversy
Katie Bates’ husband confirms her heartbreaking pregnancy loss
Katie Bates’ husband confirms her heartbreaking pregnancy loss
Angie Katsanevas breaks silence on Ben Affleck's brutal swipe at Lisa Barlow
Angie Katsanevas breaks silence on Ben Affleck's brutal swipe at Lisa Barlow
'Kung Fu' actor Siu-Lung Leung peacefully dies at age of 77
'Kung Fu' actor Siu-Lung Leung peacefully dies at age of 77
Kianna Underwood’s father issues first heartbreaking statement after her death
Kianna Underwood’s father issues first heartbreaking statement after her death
Kourtney Kardashian makes shocking confession about sobriety
Kourtney Kardashian makes shocking confession about sobriety
A$AP Rocky thrills as he performs first live show of ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ on ‘SNL’
A$AP Rocky thrills as he performs first live show of ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ on ‘SNL’
‘Stranger Things’ cast sparks frenzy by reuniting on ‘Saturday Night Live’
‘Stranger Things’ cast sparks frenzy by reuniting on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Anne Hathaway terms her 2016 as wholesome and latex
Anne Hathaway terms her 2016 as wholesome and latex
Timothy Busfield’s lawyers level alarming claim against his victims’ parents
Timothy Busfield’s lawyers level alarming claim against his victims’ parents
Gwyneth Paltrow on filming steamy scenes with Timothée Chalamet: ‘It's weird’
Gwyneth Paltrow on filming steamy scenes with Timothée Chalamet: ‘It's weird’

Popular News

'The Lion King' legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76

'The Lion King' legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76
41 minutes ago
Govinda sets record straight on Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours: ‘Today I’m responding’

Govinda sets record straight on Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours: ‘Today I’m responding’
2 hours ago
PS Plus January 20 update: Nine new games added, four leaving

PS Plus January 20 update: Nine new games added, four leaving
10 hours ago