Katy Perry makes Saudi crowd ‘roar’ with first performance at Joy Awards 2026

Saudi Arabia witnessed a rocking show over the weekend – thanks to Katy Perry!
On Sunday, January 18, the Joy Awards hosted it 2026 ceremony in Riyadh, KSA, uniting the entertainment industry’s incredible talents under one roof for a star-studded night.
While the show rewarded the talented stars for their outstanding contributions, the night turned even more exciting with the thrilling performances of the artists.
Among the artists who graced the event with their iconic performances was the American songstress Katy Perry.
Upon her arrival on the lavender carpet, the 143 hitmaker, who was visiting the Arab country for the first time, expressed her delight, saying, “I’m so happy to be here — it’s my first time in Saudi Arabia.”
Describing the atmosphere, Perry said purple is a royal color and called the setting “really luxurious,” adding that it felt flattering and celebratory, particularly for women.
While expressing excitement to perform in Saudi Arabia, Katy Perry stated, “It’s going to be a big performance. There’s so much glamor.”
The Harleys in Hawaii singer, at the glamorous ceremony, delivered an electrifying performance on her hit tracks, including Roar, Dark Horse, and Firework, sparking a frenzy among the audience.
She also presented the Favorite Female Singer award at the event to Angham - an Egyptian singer, recording artist, and actress.
“Grateful to be able to shine my light through my songs and present Favorite Female Singer. thank you @joyawards #riyadhseason @turki,” Katy Perry wrote in her Instagram post alongside a carousel of photos and videos from the ceremony.
The Joy Awards are a major annual entertainment awards ceremony held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which celebrates achievements in film, television, music, sports, and social media from across the Arab world and internationally.