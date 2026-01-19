Nicole Kidman makes major move as Keith Urban's love life sizzles

Nicole Kidman recently made a major move after finalising her divorce with Keith Urban, whom she was married for 19 years.
According to Daily Mail, the 58-year-old actress has sold her three-bedroom Milsons Point apartment for $8.5million.
As per the publication, the property records show the buyer was winemaker David Madson.
The luxury residence, which the Babygirl actress bought for $7.725million in 2023, is located on the 15th floor of the exclusive Latitude complex on Lavender Street.
Her house boasts sweeping views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.
Kidman’s move comes a day after it was reported that her ex-husband has moved in with his rumoured new love Karley Scott Collins.
However, the 26-year-old country singer turned down the reports, calling them as “ridiculous” and “untrue”.
The former couple, who announced their separation in late September 2025, officially finalised their divorce earlier this month.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who are parents of two teenage daughters, got married in 2006.
According to their divorce settlement, they mutually agreed to split their global property reportedly worth around $282 million.
Moreover, the former pair’s mutual agreement also include waiving spousal/child support and dividing custody of their daughters through a detailed parenting plan.