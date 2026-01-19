Entertainment
  • By Salima Bhutto
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Nicole Kidman makes major move as Keith Urban's love life sizzles

Nicole Kidman’s shocking move comes weeks after finalising her divorce with Keith Urban

  • By Salima Bhutto

Nicole Kidman makes major move as Keith Urbans love life sizzles
Nicole Kidman makes major move as Keith Urban's love life sizzles

Nicole Kidman recently made a major move after finalising her divorce with Keith Urban, whom she was married for 19 years.

According to Daily Mail, the 58-year-old actress has sold her three-bedroom Milsons Point apartment for $8.5million.

As per the publication, the property records show the buyer was winemaker David Madson.

The luxury residence, which the Babygirl actress bought for $7.725million in 2023, is located on the 15th floor of the exclusive Latitude complex on Lavender Street.

Her house boasts sweeping views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Opera House.

Kidman’s move comes a day after it was reported that her ex-husband has moved in with his rumoured new love Karley Scott Collins.

However, the 26-year-old country singer turned down the reports, calling them as “ridiculous” and “untrue”.

The former couple, who announced their separation in late September 2025, officially finalised their divorce earlier this month.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who are parents of two teenage daughters, got married in 2006.

According to their divorce settlement, they mutually agreed to split their global property reportedly worth around $282 million.

Moreover, the former pair’s mutual agreement also include waiving spousal/child support and dividing custody of their daughters through a detailed parenting plan.

Millie Bobby lights up as she wins Personality of the Year at Joy Awards
Millie Bobby lights up as she wins Personality of the Year at Joy Awards
Charli XCX takes bold leap to promote new mockumentary ‘The Moment’
Charli XCX takes bold leap to promote new mockumentary ‘The Moment’
Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins
Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins
Britney Spears awakens her inner ‘spiritual animal’ amid family rift
Britney Spears awakens her inner ‘spiritual animal’ amid family rift
Katy Perry makes Saudi crowd ‘roar’ with first performance at Joy Awards 2026
Katy Perry makes Saudi crowd ‘roar’ with first performance at Joy Awards 2026
'The Lion King' legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76
'The Lion King' legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76
Keith Urban's rumoured lady love reacts to moving in with Nicole Kidman's ex
Keith Urban's rumoured lady love reacts to moving in with Nicole Kidman's ex
Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Affleck's fiery controversy
Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Affleck's fiery controversy
Katie Bates’ husband confirms her heartbreaking pregnancy loss
Katie Bates’ husband confirms her heartbreaking pregnancy loss
Angie Katsanevas breaks silence on Ben Affleck's brutal swipe at Lisa Barlow
Angie Katsanevas breaks silence on Ben Affleck's brutal swipe at Lisa Barlow
'Kung Fu' actor Siu-Lung Leung peacefully dies at age of 77
'Kung Fu' actor Siu-Lung Leung peacefully dies at age of 77
Kianna Underwood’s father issues first heartbreaking statement after her death
Kianna Underwood’s father issues first heartbreaking statement after her death

Popular News

Vedang Raina sparks romance with Naomika Saran amid Khushi Kapoor split drama

Vedang Raina sparks romance with Naomika Saran amid Khushi Kapoor split drama
an hour ago
Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins

Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins
2 hours ago
Britney Spears awakens her inner ‘spiritual animal’ amid family rift

Britney Spears awakens her inner ‘spiritual animal’ amid family rift
3 hours ago