Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Apple iPhone 18 series features, launch details leaked months ahead of release

Several reports hint that the delayed launch of the basic iPhone 18 model may be delayed until spring 2027

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple iPhone 18 series features, launch details leaked months ahead of release
Apple iPhone 18 series features, launch details leaked months ahead of release

Apple’s next flagship iPhone series have created a buzz across the internet months before their expected release.

A credible analyst Jeff Pu from GF Securities leaked details regarding specs for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first folding phone, which is known as the iPhone Fold.

Report suggested the highly-anticipated iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will include the similar screen sizes as the current generation, 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively.

In terms of camera features, both phones are likely to feature aluminium cases, three 48MP back cameras, an 18MP selfie camera, making it a perfect choice for all the photography enthusiasts.

Additionally, the iPhone series is likely to consist of 12GB of RAM, and equipped with the A20 Pro processor, Apple’s latest in-house C2 modem, and a smaller Dynamic Island.

Apple’s first folding phone, the iPhone Fold, will follow a similar internal setup with 12GB RAM, the A20 Pro chip, and C2 modem.

Moreover, the device will feature a 5.3-inch external screen and fold out to a 7.8-inch internal screen, slightly smaller than an iPad mini, resulting in a wider form factor than predecessor. The case is rumored to combine titanium and aluminum for added durability.

Apple iPhone 18 launch date

Apart from the features, several reports hint that the delayed launch of the basic iPhone 18 model may be delayed until spring 2027 and could launch alongside the iPhone 18e.

NASA’s Artemis II rocket reaches launch pad before first crewed Moon mission
NASA’s Artemis II rocket reaches launch pad before first crewed Moon mission
Google rolls out first-ever Gmail address change feature
Google rolls out first-ever Gmail address change feature
TikTok introduces micro drama app called 'PineDrama'
TikTok introduces micro drama app called 'PineDrama'
NROL-105: SpaceX deploys its first national security mission of 2026
NROL-105: SpaceX deploys its first national security mission of 2026
Is X down? Major outage hits tens of thousands of users worldwide
Is X down? Major outage hits tens of thousands of users worldwide
WhatsApp brings Status privacy info in new Android Beta update
WhatsApp brings Status privacy info in new Android Beta update
ISS crew returns to Earth following onboard medical emergency
ISS crew returns to Earth following onboard medical emergency
Ashley St Clair, mother of Elon Musk's son sue xAI over alleged explicit images
Ashley St Clair, mother of Elon Musk's son sue xAI over alleged explicit images
Amazon AWS announces European sovereign cloud to address data privacy concerns
Amazon AWS announces European sovereign cloud to address data privacy concerns
Spotify increases US subscription price to $12.99 per month
Spotify increases US subscription price to $12.99 per month
Apple introduces urgent iOS 26.2 update to patch active spyware threats
Apple introduces urgent iOS 26.2 update to patch active spyware threats
Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users
Verizon fixes major outage, announces account credits for affected users

Popular News

Princess Eugenie takes drastic step about her dad Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor

Princess Eugenie takes drastic step about her dad Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor
2 hours ago
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka wins first-round match at Australian open

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka wins first-round match at Australian open
2 hours ago
'Kung Fu' actor Siu-Lung Leung peacefully dies at age of 77

'Kung Fu' actor Siu-Lung Leung peacefully dies at age of 77

3 hours ago