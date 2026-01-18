Apple iPhone 18 series features, launch details leaked months ahead of release

Apple’s next flagship iPhone series have created a buzz across the internet months before their expected release.
A credible analyst Jeff Pu from GF Securities leaked details regarding specs for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple’s first folding phone, which is known as the iPhone Fold.
Report suggested the highly-anticipated iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will include the similar screen sizes as the current generation, 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively.
In terms of camera features, both phones are likely to feature aluminium cases, three 48MP back cameras, an 18MP selfie camera, making it a perfect choice for all the photography enthusiasts.
Additionally, the iPhone series is likely to consist of 12GB of RAM, and equipped with the A20 Pro processor, Apple’s latest in-house C2 modem, and a smaller Dynamic Island.
Apple’s first folding phone, the iPhone Fold, will follow a similar internal setup with 12GB RAM, the A20 Pro chip, and C2 modem.
Moreover, the device will feature a 5.3-inch external screen and fold out to a 7.8-inch internal screen, slightly smaller than an iPad mini, resulting in a wider form factor than predecessor. The case is rumored to combine titanium and aluminum for added durability.
Apple iPhone 18 launch date
Apart from the features, several reports hint that the delayed launch of the basic iPhone 18 model may be delayed until spring 2027 and could launch alongside the iPhone 18e.