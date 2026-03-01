Sharon Osbourne reveals late Ozzy's shocking music pet peeve: ‘Hated listening to’

Sharon Osbourne, wife of Ozzy Osbourne, recently dropped bombshell revelation about her late husband.
It all started when Sharon attended the 2026 BRIT Awards in Manchester, England, on Saturday, February 28, where she accepted a lifetime achievement award for her late husband, who died in July 2025.
During her speech, the 73-year-old American TV personality and businesswoman revealed pet peeve of the 76-year-old English singer, saying, that he personally hated public speaking.
She kicked off her speech, saying, “First of all, what a f---ing good evening it’s been!”
She continued, “Such amazing artists tonight. I mean, everyone's a winner, everyone.”
Later in her speech, Sharon said, “I know that Ozzy is looking down on us all right now, and I know what he is thinking.
She went on to say as she joked, “He hated to make speeches. He hated listening to speeches. He’d be saying, ‘Hey, missus, shut the f-ck up!' But I’m not going to.”
During the acceptance speech for her late husband, the author also praised the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, saying, “He always wanted to do better, both personally and professionally.”
According to Sharon Osbourne, her late husband may not be here, but he left them with one amazing body of work that will never be forgotten by the country that made him.
For the unversed, Ozzy Osbourne, dubbed the "Prince of Darkness", died of a heart attack on July 22, 2025.
He is survived by six children; these include his three children with second wife, Sharon and three children from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.