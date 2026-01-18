Deadly Gul Plaza blaze kills six in Karachi, hundreds remain missing

A devastating fire at the Gul Plaza shopping mall in Karachi has killed at least six people and left dozens missing.
The fire erupted on late Saturday at 10pm in the three-story building, with over 1,200 shops that turned to ashes within hours and eventually collapsed.
As per the rescue officials, one firefighter, Furqan Shoukat, also embraced martyrdom while battling the fire.
Nearly 22 injured people were immediately rushed to hospital after recovery, while over 50 shoppers and workers remain missing.
Authorities have set up helplines for families seeking missing persons.
The fire rapidly spread due to the presence of highly-flammable materials inside the mall, including carpets, cosmetics, plastics, and more.
Rescue teams, including over 125 personnel, 22 fire engines, snorkel vehicles, have been tirelessly working from over 20 hours to control terrifying blaze.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered an immediate inquiry and instructed strict implementation of fire safety rules, stating, “All municipal authorities acted immediately, according to what I have been informed, and all these things will be verified.”
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have also expressed condolences for the family and sho support for victims and traders in this challenging time.
At the time of writing, families are currently waiting outside in suffocating fear, staring at the smoke.