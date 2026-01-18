World
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
World

Deadly Gul Plaza blaze kills six in Karachi, hundreds remain missing

Rescue teams, including over 125 personnel, 22 fire engines, have been tirelessly working from over 20 hours to control terrifying blaze

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Deadly Gul Plaza blaze kills six in Karachi, hundreds remain missing
Deadly Gul Plaza blaze kills six in Karachi, hundreds remain missing

A devastating fire at the Gul Plaza shopping mall in Karachi has killed at least six people and left dozens missing.

The fire erupted on late Saturday at 10pm in the three-story building, with over 1,200 shops that turned to ashes within hours and eventually collapsed.

As per the rescue officials, one firefighter, Furqan Shoukat, also embraced martyrdom while battling the fire.

Nearly 22 injured people were immediately rushed to hospital after recovery, while over 50 shoppers and workers remain missing.

Authorities have set up helplines for families seeking missing persons.

The fire rapidly spread due to the presence of highly-flammable materials inside the mall, including carpets, cosmetics, plastics, and more.

Rescue teams, including over 125 personnel, 22 fire engines, snorkel vehicles, have been tirelessly working from over 20 hours to control terrifying blaze.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered an immediate inquiry and instructed strict implementation of fire safety rules, stating, “All municipal authorities acted immediately, according to what I have been informed, and all these things will be verified.”

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have also expressed condolences for the family and sho support for victims and traders in this challenging time.

At the time of writing, families are currently waiting outside in suffocating fear, staring at the smoke.

Minnesota protests: 1,500 soldiers on stand-by orders amid ICE clashes
Minnesota protests: 1,500 soldiers on stand-by orders amid ICE clashes
Ivanka Trump celebrates Jared Kushner's birthday with affectionate homage
Ivanka Trump celebrates Jared Kushner's birthday with affectionate homage
Russia mocks EU outcry over Trump’s Greenland tariffs: ‘Don’t provoke your daddy’
Russia mocks EU outcry over Trump’s Greenland tariffs: ‘Don’t provoke your daddy’
Trump’s controversial tariff plan sparks outrage across Europe
Trump’s controversial tariff plan sparks outrage across Europe
US tariffs threat looms over UK and Europe amid Greenland controversy
US tariffs threat looms over UK and Europe amid Greenland controversy
UK braces for cold snap, possible snow later this month
UK braces for cold snap, possible snow later this month
Trump gets Emmy Award offer from Jimmy Kimmel after Machado's Peace Prize
Trump gets Emmy Award offer from Jimmy Kimmel after Machado's Peace Prize
Who's on Gaza 'Board of Peace'? From Rubio to Trump's son-in-law Kushner
Who's on Gaza 'Board of Peace'? From Rubio to Trump's son-in-law Kushner
Antarctica map shows hidden world under massive ice sheet
Antarctica map shows hidden world under massive ice sheet
Penny Mordaunt stalker Edward Brandt sentenced to 20 weeks in prison
Penny Mordaunt stalker Edward Brandt sentenced to 20 weeks in prison
Maria Corina Machado signals major political move for Venezuela
Maria Corina Machado signals major political move for Venezuela
Titanic fan brings ship to life with mind-blowing apartment makeover
Titanic fan brings ship to life with mind-blowing apartment makeover

Popular News

Angie Katsanevas breaks silence on Ben Affleck's brutal swipe at Lisa Barlow

Angie Katsanevas breaks silence on Ben Affleck's brutal swipe at Lisa Barlow
29 minutes ago
Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips

Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips
an hour ago
Princess Eugenie takes drastic step about her dad Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor

Princess Eugenie takes drastic step about her dad Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor
4 hours ago