Piers Morgan suffers serious injury after frightening fall

Piers Morgan, a 60-year-old broadcaster known for his exceptional skills, has been rushed to hospital after a traumatising injury.
On Sunday, January 18, Piers shared a series of images on his Instagram account from the hospital bed.
The Piers Morgan Uncensored host stated that he suffered an injury by falling “like a sack of spuds” after tripping on a small step at a London hotel restaurant.
While sharing an X-ray photo of the injury, he said he would have to use crutches for several weeks.
Piers captioned the post, ”BREAKING NEWS
- 1. Tripped on a small step.
- 2. Inside a London hotel restaurant.
- 3. Fell like a sack of spuds.
- 4. Fractured neck of femur.
- 5. So badly I needed a new hip.
- 6. Recovering in hospital.
- 7. Crutches for 6 weeks.
- 8. No long-haul flying for 12 weeks.
- 9. New Year off to a cracking start!
- 10. I blame Donald Trump.”
Alongside Piers' selfie from the hospital bed, he also posted a picture of the fracture to the neck of his femur.
While describing the intensity of injury, he stated that it required a full hip replacement and doctors had advised against long-haul travel for at least 12 weeks as he recovers from surgery.
Shortly after the post went viral, friends and fans flocked to the comment section to show support for him in this difficult time.
A former English International cricketer Kevin Pietersen, “Jeepers bud! Will call you!”
British Interior designer Kelly Hoppen commented, “Omg NO ! Am so sorry that’s awful , get well soon , cheese board on its way xxx.”
A fan wrote, “This won’t knock you down though! Happens to the best, get well soon.”