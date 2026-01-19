Man taken into custody after woman killed in Thorpe St Andrew

A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 40s was found seriously injured in Thorpe St Andrew, near Norwich on Saturday.
Emergency services were immediately called to Catherine Gardens right after receiving reports of the horrible incident, but unfortunately, the woman couldn't survive and succumbed to her injuries.
As per the Norfolk Police, the suspect was taken into custody in the early morning on Dereham Road on Sunday, who is currently under custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre while the probe continues.
Notably, Yarmouth Road has been temporarily closed between the Pound Lane and School Avenue junctions, as probe continues.
The investigation leader, Detective Superintendent Stacey Murray, stated, "We are in the early stages of this investigation working to establish the sequence of events which led to the woman's death."
"However, we do believe this to be an incident in which both parties were known to each other.”
While speaking to BBC, an eye-witness of arrest operation told that "I saw some flashing lights and looked out of the window and they'd cordoned off the road, then all I saw was a bunch of police officers in full gear with guns.”
She added, "They just said 'get on the ground, there wasn't too much cufuffle but it was shocking to watch."
The eye-witness further told that a man came out of a house with his hands out and was arrested without "too much struggle".
To investigate the issue, police have started house-to-house inquiries in the area.
Moreover, police officers reassured local residents that there is no risk to the public, though investigations continues.
She further appealed for anyone with clue to contact the authorities.