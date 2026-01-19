Govinda sets record straight on Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours: ‘Today I’m responding’

Trending
  By Salima Bhutto
  • By Salima Bhutto
Govinda has finally set the record straight on the ongoing divorce rumours with his wife, Sunita Ahuja.

While addressing the continuous rumours surrounding him and his wife of 37 years, in an interview with ANI, said that he chose to speak up at this time because keeping quiet made him appear "weak".

“What I’ve been observing lately is that sometimes when we don’t speak,” said the 62-year-old actor.

Govinda, whose real name is Govind Arun Ahuja, went on to explain, “We either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I’m responding.”

The Partner actor added, “I was told that people in my family might be unknowingly involved and they won’t realise they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy."

According to the Aa Gaya Hero star, first, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society.

Elsewhere in the interview, Govinda also talked about being selective about his work as he mentioned what his wife often tells him, saying, “‘You don’t get what you want. And what you do get, you don’t actually want. So then, how will the household run?’”

The Kill Dil actor also added, “But she can never imagine that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman."

It’s worth mentioning here that Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, who got married in 1987, have been involved in divorce rumours since February 2025.

