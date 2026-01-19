World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

China’s birth rate hits record low as population shrinks 3.39 million in 2025

China’s population falls for fourth consecutive year, deepening the country’s demographic crisis

  • By Bushra Saleem
China’s birth rate hits record low as population shrinks 3.39 million in 2025
China’s birth rate hits record low as population shrinks 3.39 million in 2025

China’s birthrate has fallen to its lowest level since the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949.

According to TRT World, official data released by the National Statistics Bureau showed births dropped to 5.6 per 1,000 people last year, with total newborns falling to 7.9 million, a sharp decline of 1.6 million and the steepest since 2020.

The downturn pushed China’s overall population down by 3.4 million, marking the fourth straight annual fall.

The figures dealt a blow to Beijing’s push for a “fertility-friendly” society under President Xi Jinping, even as authorities roll out cash subsidies, extended parental leave, and other incentives.

China also recorded its lowest number of marriages since 1980 in 2024, with only 6.1 million couples tying the knot, a 20.5 percent drop from 2023, while divorce rates rose by 1.1 percent.

The country’s demographic pressures deepened as low birth rates persisted, driven by fewer women of childbearing age, along with delayed marriage and parenthood among younger generations due to social and economic pressures.

Beijing has implemented policies to counter the decline in marriage and birth rates, but they have yet to show significant effects.

China's population stood at 1.4 billion in 2024, marking the third consecutive annual decline since 2021.

Spain train crash: 21 dead, over 100 injured after high-speed train collision
Spain train crash: 21 dead, over 100 injured after high-speed train collision
Man taken into custody after woman killed in Thorpe St Andrew
Man taken into custody after woman killed in Thorpe St Andrew
Piers Morgan suffers serious injury after frightening fall
Piers Morgan suffers serious injury after frightening fall
Deadly Gul Plaza blaze kills six in Karachi, hundreds remain missing
Deadly Gul Plaza blaze kills six in Karachi, hundreds remain missing
Minnesota protests: 1,500 soldiers on stand-by orders amid ICE clashes
Minnesota protests: 1,500 soldiers on stand-by orders amid ICE clashes
Ivanka Trump celebrates Jared Kushner's birthday with affectionate homage
Ivanka Trump celebrates Jared Kushner's birthday with affectionate homage
Russia mocks EU outcry over Trump’s Greenland tariffs: ‘Don’t provoke your daddy’
Russia mocks EU outcry over Trump’s Greenland tariffs: ‘Don’t provoke your daddy’
Trump’s controversial tariff plan sparks outrage across Europe
Trump’s controversial tariff plan sparks outrage across Europe
US tariffs threat looms over UK and Europe amid Greenland controversy
US tariffs threat looms over UK and Europe amid Greenland controversy
UK braces for cold snap, possible snow later this month
UK braces for cold snap, possible snow later this month
Trump gets Emmy Award offer from Jimmy Kimmel after Machado's Peace Prize
Trump gets Emmy Award offer from Jimmy Kimmel after Machado's Peace Prize
Who's on Gaza 'Board of Peace'? From Rubio to Trump's son-in-law Kushner
Who's on Gaza 'Board of Peace'? From Rubio to Trump's son-in-law Kushner

Popular News

Vedang Raina sparks romance with Naomika Saran amid Khushi Kapoor split drama

Vedang Raina sparks romance with Naomika Saran amid Khushi Kapoor split drama
an hour ago
Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins

Sophie Turner reveals unexpected health crisis as 'Tomb Raider' shoot begins
2 hours ago
Britney Spears awakens her inner ‘spiritual animal’ amid family rift

Britney Spears awakens her inner ‘spiritual animal’ amid family rift
3 hours ago